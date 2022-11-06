60,000 Shares in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG) Acquired by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Destination XL Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXLG. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP raised its position in Destination XL Group by 127.4% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,127,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,214,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 317,750 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Destination XL Group by 44.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,117,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 346,414 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Destination XL Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 61,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Francis C. Chane sold 52,389 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $322,192.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $959,086.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 71,708 shares of Destination XL Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $473,989.88. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 208,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,841.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 847,223 shares of company stock valued at $4,025,434. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DXLG opened at $6.76 on Friday. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.27 and a 52-week high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $417.50 million, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.28.

Destination XL Group (NASDAQ:DXLG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 80.07%. The business had revenue of $144.63 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Destination XL Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

