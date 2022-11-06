65,373 Shares in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 65,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 7,010.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,482,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,046 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 91.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,538,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,766,000 after acquiring an additional 733,264 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,159,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,191,000 after acquiring an additional 588,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after acquiring an additional 489,972 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. StockNews.com began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.44.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $32.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $33.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.02%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

