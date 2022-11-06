7,819 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 7,819 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Lear by 39.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 692 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Lear by 6.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $228,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Price Performance

Shares of LEA stock opened at $136.52 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $131.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $114.67 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Lear

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $769,779.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 29,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,699,777.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,429 shares of company stock worth $2,531,653. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Lear from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.54.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.