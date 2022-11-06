9,357 Shares in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Purchased by Meridian Wealth Management LLC

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,957,187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,164,852,000 after acquiring an additional 939,313 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 5,240,802 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $517,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,350 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,898,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $350,445,000 after buying an additional 1,134,751 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $165,698,000 after buying an additional 78,298 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,163,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on STX. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Summit Insights cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $51.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $47.47 and a 1 year high of $117.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.75.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 716.97% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

