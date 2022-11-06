AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-$3.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.20 billion-$15.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.78 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Argus decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $157.59.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $145.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $256.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.94. AbbVie has a 12-month low of $115.01 and a 12-month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 157.26% and a net margin of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $14.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 75.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter worth approximately $457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

