Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Acadia Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $86.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.13 and its 200-day moving average is $76.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at Acadia Healthcare

Institutional Trading of Acadia Healthcare

In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 149,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total transaction of $412,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About Acadia Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.