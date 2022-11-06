Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target Raised to $86.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Stephens from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average of $76.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $86.75.

In other news, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,180,835.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director William Grieco sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.54, for a total value of $412,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,092,359.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Howard sold 12,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total value of $997,517.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,180,835.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

