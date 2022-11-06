Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.78 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71.
Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.
