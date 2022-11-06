Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Acorda Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.78 on Friday. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $4.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($2.42). The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85.97% and a negative return on equity of 96.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Acorda Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACOR. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 194,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 661.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 311,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 270,588 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Acorda Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. 50.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.