Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 104.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,667,000 after purchasing an additional 213,545 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $735,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 258.7% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 744,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,239,000 after purchasing an additional 123,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 217.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 17,995 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

FLBL stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.12. 10,165 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.65.

