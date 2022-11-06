Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 335 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,320 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. F3Logic LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.04. The stock had a trading volume of 662,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,623. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $66.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $51.74.

