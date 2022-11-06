Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,759 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 0.9% of Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 179.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 347 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on BX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.43.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

Blackstone Price Performance

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,704,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares in the company, valued at $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total transaction of $4,216,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,020,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,704,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,576,000 shares of company stock worth $96,215,300. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BX traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.04. 3,411,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,613,327. The stock has a market cap of $63.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.44. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.70%.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

