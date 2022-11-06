Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $349,000 Holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 17,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 10,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF stock traded up $1.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.01. 43,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.23 and a fifty-two week high of $58.30.

