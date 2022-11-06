Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Has $627,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 995 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 332,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,355,000 after buying an additional 6,635 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 168.6% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 144,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 90,614 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 56,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after buying an additional 18,236 shares during the period.

Shares of ACWX traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,529,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,153,893. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.50. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

