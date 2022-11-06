Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $491,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RWL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 85,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,558,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 108,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000.

NYSEARCA RWL traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,544. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 1-year low of $66.68 and a 1-year high of $82.68.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

