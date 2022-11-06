Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Stableford Capital II LLC

Stableford Capital II LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1,509.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 12,149,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,394,496 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3,689.9% during the first quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 4,377,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261,780 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $281,635,000. TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $200,316,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $147,019,000. 78.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.78.

Shares of ATVI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,333,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,728,569. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $86.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

