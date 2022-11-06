Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) PT Raised to $121.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $110.00 to $121.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ADUS. StockNews.com cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $112.60.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.37 and a 200 day moving average of $90.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.77. Addus HomeCare has a 12 month low of $68.57 and a 12 month high of $112.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Insider Activity

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The company had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.21 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,832. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $360,715.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,731,980. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,699,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,940,675. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at $276,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 543,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,727,000 after buying an additional 10,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 110.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

Featured Stories

