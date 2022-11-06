Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Issues Earnings Results

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Adient had a negative return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Adient updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Adient Price Performance

NYSE ADNT traded up $4.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,856,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,264. Adient has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ADNT shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Adient from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Adient from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adient in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Adient from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adient

Adient Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Adient during the first quarter worth $214,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Adient during the second quarter worth $300,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Adient by 27.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Adient by 2.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 2.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

