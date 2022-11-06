Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 933 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $450.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $420.78.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 17,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.60, for a total transaction of $5,433,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 383,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,555,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,543 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,103 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADBE opened at $285.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $316.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

