Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.50-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.52 billion-$4.52 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.53 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Adobe from $475.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Edward Jones lowered Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $420.78.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.75. 5,738,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,832,982. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $316.96 and a 200-day moving average of $371.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Insider Activity

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total transaction of $38,879.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at $764,625.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.54, for a total value of $38,879.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,543 shares of company stock worth $7,690,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Adobe by 48.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 369,278 shares of the software company’s stock worth $168,250,000 after buying an additional 120,268 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in Adobe by 6,670.3% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 76,572 shares of the software company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 75,441 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Adobe by 33.5% in the first quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 297,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $135,675,000 after buying an additional 74,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Adobe by 52.0% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 142,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $64,995,000 after buying an additional 48,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.