Adshares Hits One Day Volume of $1.01 Million (ADS)

Adshares (ADS) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. One Adshares coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.71 or 0.00008058 BTC on exchanges. Adshares has a total market cap of $56.59 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00011670 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019008 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00006741 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002232 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000635 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Adshares Coin Profile

Adshares (CRYPTO:ADS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 coins and its circulating supply is 33,089,621 coins. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adshares’ official website is adshares.net. Adshares’ official message board is medium.com/adshares. The Reddit community for Adshares is https://reddit.com/r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Adshares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Adshares is a decentralized marketplace for programmatic advertising. The ecosystem connects publishers and advertisers and lets them make direct deals using ADS cryptocurrency. ADS is based on the fast blockchain, which was tested to process over 1M transfers per second.”

