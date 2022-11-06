Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.20 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.42 billion. Adtalem Global Education also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.95-$4.20 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $31.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Adtalem Global Education from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Adtalem Global Education from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education Price Performance

Shares of Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $42.27 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $43.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adtalem Global Education

Adtalem Global Education ( NYSE:ATGE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,379.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adtalem Global Education

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 118.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 180,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after buying an additional 98,052 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 70.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 45,214 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 56.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 9,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 0.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 146,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Rating)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.