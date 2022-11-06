Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) Upgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have €126.00 ($126.00) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AEOXF. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €142.00 ($142.00) to €138.00 ($138.00) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. HSBC raised shares of Aeroports de Paris from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a buy rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €121.00 ($121.00) to €150.00 ($150.00) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Aeroports de Paris from €113.00 ($113.00) to €114.00 ($114.00) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $125.17.

AEOXF opened at $122.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92. Aeroports de Paris has a twelve month low of $117.47 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Aeroports de Paris SA owns and operates airports worldwide. The company operates through Aviation, Retail and Services, Real Estate, International and Airport Developments, and Other Activities segments. The Aviation segment offers security and airport safety services, such as security checkpoints, screening systems, aircraft rescue, and fire-fighting services.

