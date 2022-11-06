Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 374,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 21,203 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $44,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 62,255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 924 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 5.5% in the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 19.5% during the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 3,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $136.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $165.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.29. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total transaction of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total value of $952,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at $26,906,848.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on A shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

