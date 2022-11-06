Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.20-11.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.38. Air Products and Chemicals also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $11.20-$11.50 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APD. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $321.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $291.72.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

APD traded up $12.04 on Friday, hitting $276.06. 2,038,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,076,150. The firm has a market cap of $61.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.79. Air Products and Chemicals has a twelve month low of $216.24 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.31%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.