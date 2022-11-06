Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP) to Issue Dividend of $0.50

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRTP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, November 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Air T Stock Up 6.2 %

NASDAQ AIRTP opened at $22.30 on Friday. Air T has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $25.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average of $22.53.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

