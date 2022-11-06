Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $516.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.37 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.37%. Air Transport Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.47 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group has a twelve month low of $23.32 and a twelve month high of $34.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.40 and a 200-day moving average of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $216,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the first quarter worth approximately $385,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 714.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 122.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,147 shares during the period. 95.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATSG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Air Transport Services Group Company Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

