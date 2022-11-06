Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $516.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Air Transport Services Group Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of Air Transport Services Group stock opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.30. Air Transport Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $34.54.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,846,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,738 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 50,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,253,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 11,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers aircraft, flight crews, aircraft maintenance, aircraft hull and liability insurance, and aviation fuel services; and aircraft maintenance and modification services, including airframe modification and heavy maintenance, component repairs, engineering services, and aircraft line maintenance.

