Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $147.44.

ABNB stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $212.58. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $114.25.

In other news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares in the company, valued at $21,768,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,892 shares of company stock valued at $99,989,627. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Airbnb by 2.1% in the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

