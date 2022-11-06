Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $125.00

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cowen from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ABNB. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $220.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $115.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Airbnb from $205.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.44.

Airbnb stock opened at $96.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total transaction of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,996,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 174,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,768,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 2.1% during the first quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

