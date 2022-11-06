Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 185 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,057 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on BlackRock from $860.00 to $648.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BlackRock to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $686.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BlackRock Trading Up 3.5 %

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $22.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $656.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 707,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $616.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $635.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.29.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. The firm had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $10.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.