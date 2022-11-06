Alera Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 989 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 85.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 300,000 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.75, for a total value of $30,225,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 706,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,158,012.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 596,846 shares of company stock valued at $59,973,293 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Several research firms have commented on MRK. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.28.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.20. 8,877,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,224,319. The firm has a market cap of $251.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $101.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.05 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 47.62%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.