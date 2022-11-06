Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,596 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January accounts for about 0.6% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

PJAN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,364. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.78. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $28.93 and a twelve month high of $33.43.

