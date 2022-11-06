Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 4,448 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,448 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,066,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33,144.7% in the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 78,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 78,553 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.7% during the second quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 300,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,889 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $94.34. 6,918,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,546,177. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.48. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $115.50.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.