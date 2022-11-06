Alera Investment Advisors LLC Buys 449 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,680 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDT. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in Medtronic by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,211 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Medtronic by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Insider Transactions at Medtronic

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Medtronic Stock Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on MDT. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Medtronic stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,672,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,626,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.44 and a 52-week high of $124.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.