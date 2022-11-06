Alera Investment Advisors LLC Has $18.35 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,052 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $18,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 1,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Solidarilty Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $876,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,109,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,208,597. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.66. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $116.69.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.