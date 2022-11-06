Alera Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $3.51 on Friday, hitting $196.70. 3,334,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,368,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.70 and a 52-week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on UNP shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley bought 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

