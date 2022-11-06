Alera Investment Advisors LLC Sells 214,247 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Alera Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 2.5% of Alera Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Alera Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $9,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 182,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Coombe Bender & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,576,000 after buying an additional 50,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000.

NYSEARCA:SPYG traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.89. 3,278,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,271. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.91 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

