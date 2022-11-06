Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Holdings Lessened by CM Management LLC

CM Management LLC lessened its holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Alico makes up approximately 6.6% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. CM Management LLC owned 2.31% of Alico worth $6,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALCO. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Alico in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Alico by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Alico by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alico by 18.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alico

In related news, Director Katherine English sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $32,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,552. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alico Trading Up 3.8 %

ALCO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Alico in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Alico from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,626. The firm has a market cap of $240.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.30. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.90 million. Alico had a net margin of 34.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alico, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Alico Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.40%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

