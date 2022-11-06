Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.
Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.92.
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.
