Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALIM opened at $5.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $5.74. Alimera Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Alimera Sciences Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alimera Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

