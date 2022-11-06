Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ALKS. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Alkermes from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alkermes has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

Alkermes Price Performance

Alkermes stock opened at $23.98 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $32.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alkermes

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $252.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.45 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 11.41%. Alkermes’s revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the first quarter worth about $56,494,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $37,882,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 1,265.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,175,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,020,000 after buying an additional 1,089,504 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $31,026,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes in the second quarter worth about $27,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA, an intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL for the treatment of alcohol and prevention of opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia and schizoaffective; and VUMERITY for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

