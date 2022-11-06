Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Sold by TPI Fund Managers Ltd

TPI Fund Managers Ltd lowered its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,960 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 20,939 shares during the quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd owned 0.08% of Allegion worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the second quarter worth about $518,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Allegion by 10.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,923 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.1% in the second quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 76,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,454,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Allegion by 66.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 6,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 1.9% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 86,485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

ALLE traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.12. The stock had a trading volume of 804,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $87.33 and a 1-year high of $137.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $95.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.95.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.58 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Allegion plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.40%.

In other news, CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, with a total value of $1,305,625.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,680.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

ALLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

