Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 18,315 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,434,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,315 shares during the quarter. Canadian Pacific Railway makes up approximately 2.8% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.26% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $170,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,249,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,496,807,000 after acquiring an additional 695,215 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 17,211,071 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,420,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,700 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 95,066.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,983,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,968,178 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,595,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $949,535,000 after acquiring an additional 388,308 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,535,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,403,000 after acquiring an additional 174,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 2.8 %

CP stock traded up $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,600,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,932,198. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $65.17 and a 52 week high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $70.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.34 and a 200 day moving average of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.27%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.