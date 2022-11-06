Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 328 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,308 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. grew its holdings in Illumina by 3.2% during the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC now owns 663 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Planning Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 8.1% during the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 4.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on ILMN. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Illumina Price Performance

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

ILMN traded up $12.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $224.36. 2,599,347 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,514,243. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.34.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Recommended Stories

