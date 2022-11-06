Allen Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Allen Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,783 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 7,033 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2,075.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $8.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.79. 11,124,694 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,852,139. The company has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.14. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.97. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.55.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

