Allen Investment Management LLC Has $31.16 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,229 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $31,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,459,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn M. Vojvodich sold 40 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,955.62, for a total transaction of $78,224.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 875 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,167.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,481 shares of company stock worth $3,075,563 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKNG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,900.00 to $2,800.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,474.50.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $48.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,874.40. 438,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.25. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,802.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,941.42.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.55 by $3.48. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 81.11% and a net margin of 15.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $37.70 EPS. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 92.28 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

