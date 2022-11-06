Allen Investment Management LLC Has $97.32 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Allen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 456,288 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific makes up about 1.6% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $97,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sargent Investment Group LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.2% during the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 8,819 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,409,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Union Pacific Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE UNP traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $196.70. 3,334,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,659. The business’s 50-day moving average is $206.68 and its 200-day moving average is $217.29. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

