Allen Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,730 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.31. 4,097,864 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,233,682. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.10 and a 200 day moving average of $76.28. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $81.67.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

