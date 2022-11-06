Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New $4.27 Million Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 79,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.04. 242,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,934. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $44.80 and a 52 week high of $68.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.54.

