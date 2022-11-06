Allen Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 115.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 29,621 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scholtz & Company LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $4,737,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. Shearwater Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Shearwater Capital LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 37,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 128.9% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 40.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 3.1 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.47. 7,691,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,310,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

