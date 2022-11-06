Allen Investment Management LLC Sells 12,365 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Allen Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 625,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,365 shares during the period. Charter Communications accounts for about 4.7% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Allen Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Charter Communications worth $292,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Charter Communications by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Offit Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. 66.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $620.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $475.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $560.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $273.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.10.

Shares of CHTR traded up $4.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $348.82. 1,222,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,526. Charter Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $297.66 and a fifty-two week high of $706.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $353.20 and a 200-day moving average of $428.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

